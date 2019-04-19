Strong Storms Friday

Good Friday South Florida!
Keep in mind that strong to severe storms are possible ahead of and along a cold front expected to move across South Florida through tonight. It will come in a few rounds.
- A morning to early afternoon round of storms mainly for the East coast areas.
- A late afternoon to evening round of storms across all of South Florida ahead of the cold front.
Main threats will be for strong to isolated damaging wind gusts and a tornado not out of the question.
Keep it tuned to your Storm Station for the latest and don’t forget to download the 7 Weather app!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7