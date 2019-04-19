Strong Storms Friday

Good Friday South Florida!

Keep in mind that strong to severe storms are possible ahead of and along a cold front expected to move across South Florida through tonight. It will come in a few rounds.

A morning to early afternoon round of storms mainly for the East coast areas.

A late afternoon to evening round of storms across all of South Florida ahead of the cold front.

Main threats will be for strong to isolated damaging wind gusts and a tornado not out of the question.

Strong to severe storms possible ahead of & along a cold front. 1st round: morning to early afternoon along East coast. 2nd round: late afternoon to evening ahead of the cold front for all South Florida. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/xfSAuFpm4d — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 19, 2019

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7