Some big weather changes are ahead heading into this weekend so hopefully you have been enjoying the sunshine and pleasant conditions this week!

Another nice, early-spring-like day is in store this Thursday across South Florida, featuring partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 80s. Humidity will remain low while the breeze gradually increases throughout the day out of the east. Besides a few spotty showers developing this afternoon, it will remain dry for most locations.

That will dramatically change Friday into Saturday, however, as we continue to monitor a cross-country disturbance now entering Texas and a developing area of low pressure that will track across the Gulf of Mexico from this disturbance.

This will lead to rounds of rain and thunderstorms, some of which could be heavy. Flooding will become a concern depending on how much rain falls, with a widespread 2-4 inches of rainfall forecast and up to 6 inches possible.

In addition to the flood risk will be the threat for severe storms. It is a low risk for isolated severe storms, which includes damaging winds and a tornado or two, from Friday into Saturday.

As mentioned, rain is forecast to come in rounds with the first round of rain and storms arriving by midday Friday. Then another round should move in Friday night followed by more scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout Saturday morning before conditions will gradually improve Saturday afternoon.

Also during this period, it will be windy, especially by the coast with sustained winds up to 25 mph and gusts up to 35+ mph.

The second half of the weekend will definitely be much nicer with sunshine and seasonable temperatures for Sunday, although it will be breezy. That will foreshadow nice conditions for the beginning of next week with a quiet weather pattern returning to the forecast.