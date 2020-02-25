Strong front coming soon

For now, our south Florida weather remains quiet and far removed from a distant front. On Tuesday, area temperatures soared into the middle 80’s across most locations. The warmth was courtesy of a strengthening air flow from the south. Here’s a look at Biscayne Bay from the late afternoon (Tuesday).

As mentioned, temperature highs lifted into the 80’s and remained more than 5-degrees warmer than average. Some of the hottest places were the western suburbs including Weston and West Kendall.

There’s a definite division across Florida when it comes to moisture levels. Notice on the Water Vapor imagery (sometimes referred to as the “moisture map”) that southern areas are still quite dry. As we go into Wednesday, the drying will depart and rain showers should increase over more of the state.

What’s triggering the areas of rain? A cold front is draped from the northeastern states all the way to the Gulf of Mexico. It’s the same front that will sag south and bring wetter conditions.

Behind the cold front, then, there’s much cooler air. It, too, will dive southward.

The upcoming cold spell (for the late week) will rival the strongest “blasts” this winter season. Low temperatures are projected to fall into the 40’s across most of south Florida. Here’s how infrequent that kind of cooling has been.