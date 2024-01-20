Following a series of fronts over the past 1-2 weeks — all of which have brought minimal cooling — a stronger cold front has cleared through all of South Florida early this Saturday morning and will make for a chilly weekend ahead.

Behind this front is a large and expansive area of high pressure from Canada, aiding in these cooler temperatures as well as drier conditions.

Expect temperatures to peak into the low 70s this afternoon with a northerly breeze gusting up to 30 mph near the coast. We’ll finally see some sunshine, especially during the second half of the day, so it will actually be quite beautiful out.

Temperatures then plunge tonight with lows across most of South Florida in the low to mid 50s, including the Florida Keys.

Feels-like temperatures, or wind chills, will bottom out into the upper 40s across much of Miami-Dade and Broward Sunday morning.

Sunday will be the cooler half of the weekend not just because highs will be 1-2F cooler than on Saturday, but the breeze will be stronger and the clouds will be more present.

Thankfully, if you’re fed up with the clouds, more sunshine is in the forecast for next week, especially by Wednesday or Thursday, as a strong, mid-level high shifts in from the east. This will also aid in warmer temperatures with highs in the 80s by midweek.

Until then, highs will be in the 70s with mostly cloudy skies on Monday and Tuesday. I could even see a sprinkle develop in spots on Monday with windy conditions out of the east early week.