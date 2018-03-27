Strong coastal winds

Winds have strengthened behind a weak cold front that recently crossed south Florida. For the time being, distant high pressure is controlling our weather. It’s located over the Middle Atlantic states while keeping the eastern seaboard mainly dry and quiet. Ultimately, that will change as the high weakens and exits over the Atlantic Ocean (later this week). As the high slips away, a slow moving cold front will advance into Florida from the northwest. The boundary will lose energy over time. Most forecast models have it arriving Saturday with little fanfare, initially. Cooler air won’t be able to push southward so temperatures will hover above average. The main uncertainty for the holiday weekend is whether or not, this next front falls apart. Some future maps show the boundary (albeit weak) lingering near the Florida Keys. If that happens, we’ll likely have a mostly cloudy weekend with possible showers. Moisture will tend to increase off the ocean with on and off showers. Of course, that development could dampen egg hunts and plans on Easter Sunday. Stay tuned.