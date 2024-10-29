The weather is generally quiet across South Florida courtesy of high pressure sitting over the Southeastern U.S. This has allowed winds to increase and stay on the breezy side out of the East-Northeast and only expected to get stronger midweek. This means marine hazards will be present, so swimming and boating conditions will not be ideal.

However, there could be a quick-moving shower here and there, but not expecting a ton of moisture with more sunshine through Halloween or even the upcoming weekend.

Temperatures will remain near-normal each day with highs in the low to mid 80’s and overnight lows in the low to mid 70’s for both the Gulf and East Coasts.

Today in the Tropics

Right now there is nothing to look at in the Caribbean as the region looks pretty quiet and with very few clouds. But, a broad area of low pressure is likely to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea in a few days. Some development is possible over the next 7 days and a Tropical Depression could form late this week or over the weekend while the system begins to drift Northward or Northeastward over the Southwestern and Central Caribbean Sea.

It is too early to tell what will happen because nothing has formed and models do not have a good handle on this possible future system.

Stay tuned to your Storm Station for the latest!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7