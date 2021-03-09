Strong Breeze Continues

A large and distant area of high pressure will remain centered over the Southeastern United States, resulting in a strong breeze across South Florida through Wednesday.

The main impacts with the winds will continue to be the hazardous marine conditions across all local waters and dangerous rip current risk at area beaches.

Passing clouds off the ocean will drive in overnight/early morning showers. However, they will be very isolated, light in nature and won’t last long due to the breeze.

Temperatures will be a couple degrees below average along coastal areas today in the mid to upper 70’s. The rest of South Florida continues to experience near-normal temperatures.

By the end of the week, high pressure slides into the Western Atlantic Ocean to help winds relax some, but the East winds will persist. It should be mostly dry, sunny and slightly warmer into the weekend.

REMINDER- Time change happens on Sunday as we Spring forward.

DAY PLANNER: Temps will be below normal this afternoon with gusty conditions sticking around. An isolated sprinkle can't be ruled out throughout the day – otherwise, it'll be mainly sunny! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ZY6fEDLV9a — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 9, 2021

SUNNY & BREEZY AHEAD: Temperatures this week start off cool today and gradually warm back to normal by Thursday. Expect mainly sunny skies with an isolated shower chance and breezy conditions into the end of the work week. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/nIT52d5n0j — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 9, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7