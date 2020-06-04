Street Flood Watch In Effect

Local Weather

Tropical has split off of Cristobal that remains stuck over Mexico. It has left South Florida with a good chance of continuing to see showers and storms through Friday. Since the ground is super saturated from the rains last week, areas of street flooding can easily happen. Therefore, a Street Flood Watch is in effect through Friday morning (8am).

Remember not to drive through flooded streets. Take an alternate route!

FLOOD WATCH: in effect through Friday morning. Ongoing rainfall will likely produce 1 – 3 inches of additional rain with locally higher amounts possible. Torrential rainfall may produce flooding for poor drainage areas in urban locations. #flwx pic.twitter.com/9OHDUEm8l7 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 4, 2020

An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain could fall over parts of South Florida and the amounts will depend on the rate of the downpours and poor drainage areas.

WPC has placed most of #Florida under the risk of seeing heavy rains leading to areas of street flooding. The ground has soaked up a lot last week. An additional 1 to 3 inches possible through Saturday for parts of South Florida. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/8GwwzxgxCW — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 4, 2020

Tropical Update

Cristobal remains stuck in Mexico producing life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides. Weakening is forecast today and restrengthening is expected once it moves into the Southern Gulf of Mexico some time on Friday.

A lot of things can change once the center moves over water. Right now, there is a risk of seeing storm surge, rainfall and strong winds from Texas to the Florida Panhandle. Cristobal could potentially make landfall near Louisiana Sunday into Monday based on the current forecast track. While it is too soon to determine the exact location, timing, and magnitude of these impacts, the Gulf coast should be on high alert and monitoring the progress of Cristobal.

As of the 8 a.m. advisory, Cristobal has not changed in intensity, but continues to produce heavy rainfall and life-threatening flooding. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/k1p5kZVWrR — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 4, 2020

Stay safe and informed with your Storm Station, 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7