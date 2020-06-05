Local Forecast

Street Flood Watch was extended through Saturday night and could very well go beyond. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain possible through the weekend.

STREET FLOOD WATCH EXTENDED through Saturday evening. Several rounds of showers and storms could produce heavy rainfall leading to areas of street flooding. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain possible. Don't drive through flooded roadways. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/eVaadMEreg — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 5, 2020

A weak Cristobal over the Yucatan Peninsula is producing tons of tropical moisture on the East of the system and the moisture trail is moving into Florida. This is providing enough juice in the air to produce rounds of showers and storms through the weekend. The main concern will be areas of street flooding due to the pockets of heavy rain that may develop.

TRAIL OF TROPICAL MOISTURE moving in from the Caribbean & Gulf of Mexico will leave #Florida with a good rain chance through the weekend. Rounds of showers & storms possible. #Cristobal to move Northward into Southern Gulf by tonight. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Yg4wJeHF9A — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 5, 2020

Tropical Update

Cristobal looks weaker over the Yucatan Peninsula. On the forecast track, it will move into the Southern Gulf of Mexico Friday night. Strengthening could happen gradually before making landfall somewhere around Louisiana Sunday night into Monday morning.

As of the 5 a.m. advisory, Tropical Depression #Cristobal has 35 mph winds and continues to bring heavy rains and flooding to Mexico and Central America. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/3fot0H5WGM — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 5, 2020

However, there is a risk of tropical-storm-force winds this weekend from Louisiana to the Western Florida Panhandle and a risk for dangerous storm surge from Louisiana to the Florida Big Bend. The hazards will arrive well in advance of and extend well East of Cristobal’s center. Storm surge and tropical storm watches will likely be issued for a portion of the U.S. Gulf coast later today.

The latest cone shows #Cristobal moving north into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, eventually regaining strength and obtaining Tropical Storm status, once again. Eventually, #Cristobal will make landfall in or near Louisiana. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Ta4aChEsyb — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 5, 2020

Stay tuned to your Storm Station, 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7