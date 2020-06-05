STREET FLOOD WATCH EXTENDED

Local Forecast
Street Flood Watch was extended through Saturday night and could very well go beyond. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain possible through the weekend.
A weak Cristobal over the Yucatan Peninsula is producing tons of tropical moisture on the East of the system and the moisture trail is moving into Florida. This is providing enough juice in the air to produce rounds of showers and storms through the weekend. The main concern will be areas of street flooding due to the pockets of heavy rain that may develop.
Tropical Update
Cristobal looks weaker over the Yucatan Peninsula. On the forecast track, it will move into the Southern Gulf of Mexico Friday night. Strengthening could happen gradually before making landfall somewhere around Louisiana Sunday night into Monday morning.
However, there is a risk of tropical-storm-force winds this weekend from Louisiana to the Western Florida Panhandle and a risk for dangerous storm surge from Louisiana to the Florida Big Bend. The hazards will arrive well in advance of and extend well East of Cristobal’s center. Storm surge and tropical storm watches will likely be issued for a portion of the U.S. Gulf coast later today.
