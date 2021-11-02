Showers along the coast should fade gradually with a light Northeasterly to Easterly wind flow. A quiet weather day is expected with some peeks of sun and slight rain chance.

MORNING SHOWERS will linger due to light NE to E flow remaining in place. A small wrinkle in the atmosphere offshore is responsible for the coastal showers. Otherwise, quiet weather should prevail today with highs in the low to mid 80's. @wsvn #flwx pic.twitter.com/vMTLLvTAap — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 2, 2021

A cold front will get a push to move slowly through Florida on Thursday. Coverage of showers forecast to increase late in the day with a high chance on Friday. Most models show front clearing Saturday morning as winds increase out of the North. Temperatures seem to cool-down a little more than last weekend. Overnight/morning lows in the low 60’s and highs around 80 degrees on Sunday as switch the clocks back 1- hour (daylight saving time ends). Also, a good reminder to change batteries in smoke detectors.

RAIN TREND calling for stray showers through Wednesday. By Thursday night, shower chance increases as front slowly moves down the Florida peninsula. Rain likely on Friday with a slight chance through Saturday morning as front clears. Nice changes for the weekend! @wsvn #flwx pic.twitter.com/nSX8viULX0 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 2, 2021

Today in the Tropics

Wanda transitioned into a tropical storm on Monday with some strengthening still possible in the short-term period. In about 48 hours, it will encounter higher wind shear and cooler waters where weakening will take place. By Friday, it should become a remnant area of low pressure remaining no threat to land.

TUESDAY 5 AM ADVISORY & CONE- #Wanda transitioned into a tropical storm yesterday. As of this morning, it is a little stronger. By Sunday, it should become a remnant area of low pressure in 72 hours. No threat to land. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/PeGl9QkyZi — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) November 2, 2021

