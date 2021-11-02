Showers along the coast should fade gradually with a light Northeasterly to Easterly wind flow. A quiet weather day is expected with some peeks of sun and slight rain chance.
A cold front will get a push to move slowly through Florida on Thursday. Coverage of showers forecast to increase late in the day with a high chance on Friday. Most models show front clearing Saturday morning as winds increase out of the North. Temperatures seem to cool-down a little more than last weekend. Overnight/morning lows in the low 60’s and highs around 80 degrees on Sunday as switch the clocks back 1- hour (daylight saving time ends). Also, a good reminder to change batteries in smoke detectors.
Today in the Tropics
Wanda transitioned into a tropical storm on Monday with some strengthening still possible in the short-term period. In about 48 hours, it will encounter higher wind shear and cooler waters where weakening will take place. By Friday, it should become a remnant area of low pressure remaining no threat to land.
