Stray showers on Sunday

High pressure is in control and conditions remain breezy along the coast leaving a high risk of rip currents at area beaches. Outside of a stray shower on the breeze, Sunday is looking nice and warmer. Heading into the upcoming week, our pattern become more active. Most computer models are showing a front making into North Florida and taking its sweet time to arrive. Area of low pressure develops and rides along the front going into Tuesday. This will draw up the moisture levels and leave us with our best chance all week to see rain. Look for the front to clear South Florida Tuesday night and high pressure to build back into the Southeast United States to keep the days ahead dry. Temperatures will be slightly cooler Wednesday be a couple of degrees below the average. Enjoy!

Next front approaches FL Panhandle tomorrow & it will take its sweet time to get here. Better rain chance starts Monday night. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/iiHaeIAQ1K — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 30, 2019

Have a wonderful weekend and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7