Enjoy the sunshine while you can the rest of this weekend because while we will still see times of sunshine this upcoming week, there will be more clouds around along with a better chance for rain and thunderstorms as several disturbances in the mid levels of the atmosphere trek over Florida.

This Sunday, expect mostly sunny skies much of the day, and with a land breeze during the morning hours at least, that will allow for temperatures to rise up and into the upper 80s once again. Then during the mid afternoon hours, a few showers and eventually thunderstorms are expected to develop inland and near the metro.

Some of this activity will drift into the metro by the end of the day, especially in Miami-Dade County, but this activity looks fairly isolated.

We can thank a weakening front helping to instigate these afternoon storms on Sunday and the front looks to hang around and stall out across southern Florida through Tuesday, helping to elevate rain chances.

The first disturbance will move across the state Monday and Tuesday, meeting up with more moisture flowing in from the Gulf. Rain chances will be higher at a 50-60% chance with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon, but some rain will be possible in the mornings and evening too. Some of this rain will be heavy and could contain gusty winds, so there is the risk for isolated areas of flooding.

The next disturbance then arrives on Wednesday with more showers and storms once again, and a third disturbance arrives late week. The week will not be a washout, but daily showers and storms are expected, especially during the second half of the day.