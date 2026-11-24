South Florida is bracing for another round of heavy rain and potentially severe storms ahead of Thanksgiving.

Tuesday remains mostly cloudy and mainly dry, but rain chances increase significantly tonight as a low-pressure system approaches from the Gulf.

Wednesday looks stormy with heavy rain, gusty winds and potentially severe thunderstorms possible. Rainfall totals could average 2 inches, with isolated amounts exceeding 4 inches.

A Flood Watch is in effect from this evening through late Wednesday night. King Tides could worsen flooding, while storms could cause road and airport delays on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Thanksgiving Day brings gradual improvement following lingering morning showers. Cooler, drier and less humid conditions are expected Friday and Saturday before rain chances potentially return Sunday.

Stay tuned to 7Weather for the latest updates!

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7