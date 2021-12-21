Main Weather Headlines:

A Tornado Watch is in effect through 10 am for SW Florida.

A few severe thunderstorms possible today.

Dangerous marine and beach conditions today.

Breezy conditions ahead of cold front, Wind Advisory in effect for SW & Northern areas of South Florida.

A TORNADO WATCH in effect for parts of SW Florida & coastal waters. This does not include Broward, Miami-Dade or the Florida Keys. Ingredients present to see a couple tornadoes & isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible with the storms that form.

However, the Storm Prediction Center has included Broward, Miami-Dade and Florida Keys under a SLIGHT to MARGINAL risk of seeing severe storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, small-size hail, and frequent lightning. Heavy rain could cause areas of street flooding.

After the front crosses through tonight, it will start cooling. Winds become brisk out of the North-Northwest on Wednesday and it will turn chilly. Overnight/morning lows in the mid 50’s Thursday!

Cool Christmas in South Florida!

Stay safe and informed with your Storm Station, 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7