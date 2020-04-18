STORMY TODAY, STEAMY TOMORROW

Hopefully everyone is keeping healthy and calm amidst the Coronavirus Crisis around the world. Our weather pattern flipped a switch this weekend. After days of record breaking or near-record high temperatures in the 90s, Rain and thunderstorms returned to South Florida. Storms developed by mid afternoon today and quickly pushed towards the metro areas of Miami-Dade and Broward. Some areas received over an inch of rain!
But before the rain started, temperatures soared well into the 90s. A Southwest wind left for a very hot day here in South Florida today. Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Marathon reached the 90s and each broke their old records set back years ago. And with a South to Southwest wind in place the next few days, temperatures will remain in the 90s through at least Tuesday! Sunday is looking almost as hot!
South Florida will be looking for relief from this heat next few days and although we are not expecting any sort of cooldown for the time being, there *is* a weak front that we are watching that will bring slight relief from this heat. A weak front is set to reach South Florida on Tuesday. The front won’t actually clear us and is forecast to wash out over South Florida, however, an increase in rain chances and a brief change in wind direction will be enough to do the trick!
So how much rain are we expecting? The weekend will end and the work week will start off mostly dry. However, as the front gets closer Monday night into Tuesday, South Florida will see an increase in clouds and rain chances. Tuesday will be the wettest day from here to then until rain ramps up once again by the end of the week and start of the next weekend!
Behind the front, temperatures won’t actually cool but they will be “cooler” than the days leading up to it. The reason? A change in wind direction. Not only that, South Florida will also get some relief as far as the humidity levels we have been experiencing lately. It won’t be much but it’s something. And as the dog days of Summer are just around the corner, we’ll take what we can get. Am I right?