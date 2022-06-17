Happy Friday, South Florida

Hopefully everyone had a great work week! South Florida got to enjoy much drier conditions especially when compared to just a few weeks ago. A layer of Saharan dust, together with a large area of high pressure and dry air in the upper levels of the atmosphere have all worked together to limit rain potential this whole week. And due to an onshore flow earlier in the week, any showers that would develop pushed quickly towards the gulf coast. But this morning we saw very different conditions than we had seen in quite a few days. After starting off quiet, rain and thunderstorms developed over the Atlantic and quickly moved onshore. Could the thin layer of Saharan dust finally be moving out?

After a wet and stormy start to the day, South Florida can expect a few isolated showers to linger through the morning before improving once again. We can thank a wind off the water for that. Afternoon high temperatures will reach into the lower 90s once again while our feels-like temperatures climb into the triple digits. The East to Southeast breeze will help push afternoon showers and thunderstorms towards the Gulf Coast and away from our coastline.

The upcoming weekend brings some changes though. While Saturday looks to be the ‘drier’ of the two days, a few isolated showers will be possible to start the weekend. Steamy temperatures are expected once again with afternoon high temperatures across most South Florida locations in the lower 90s and feels like temperatures in the 100s once again. Sunday is Father’s Day and it looks like we could see some showers in the forecast. Maybe even an isolated thunderstorm. A weak front will stall to the north of our area while our wind pattern veers out of the South to Southwest. This will help usher in some moisture across our area while the weak front helps to trap that moisture over South Florida. And while Father’s Day is not expected to be a washout, be sure to have the umbrella with you in case you encounter a shower or two.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.