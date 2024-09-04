Happy Wednesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a nice start to the work week after having an extended weekend. South Florida has been stuck in a soggy and stormy weather pattern since last week and even the weekend proved to be a wet one, at times. While it was a wet back to work and school for everyone yesterday, at least South Florida can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. We started our Tuesday off with showers and thunderstorms but by the afternoon most had either fizzled or shifted inland towards the Gulf Coast. This morning, South Florida once again woke up to a few showers and isolated thunderstorms but it is becoming evident that the weather pattern is once again beginning to change (for the better).

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again return to the forecast today but with some notable differences. For one, we will get to enjoy a bit more sunshine than we have seen since last week. A thin layer of Saharan dust remains across the region and that will also help keep rain potential in check. Our afternoon high temperatures will remain typical in the lower 90s with a nice beach breeze in place from time to time.

With few showers in the forecast today, South Florida will see a bit more sunshine, however it will be very humid. And even though temperatures today will remain ‘typical’, it will be feeling much warmer and quite steamy because of the high humidity. Feels-like temperatures could reach as high as 110° for extended periods of time. Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for all of South Florida that will run through much of the day. It looks like we have finally turned the corner and gone from stormy conditions to our typical steamy one.

Looking ahead, the thin layer of Saharan dust will stick around South Florida and that, together with drier air moving in, will help keep below average rain chances in the forecast. With that said, it will not be completely dry. After all, we are still in the rainy season! A few isolated showers and spotty storms will still be possible from time to time. Best news is that this slightly drier air may even stick around into the start of the weekend. Again, a few showers and spotty afternoon storms will be possible for our mainland areas. But this will be a welcomed change after seeing soggy and stormy conditions for the last 2 weekends. And after below average rain chances continuing through the weekend, it looks like South Florida will see a better rain and storm chance heading into next week.

Have a great day!

Erika Delgado / Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.