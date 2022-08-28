Happy Sunday South Florida!

Isolated morning showers have continued to diminish as they push inland, leaving us mainly dry for the next couple of hours.

Grab your umbrella! Isolated showers are pushing over the Keys and diminishing as they move into Homestead! @7weather pic.twitter.com/8lIBnfuzsG — Marina Neuman (@MarinaENeuman) August 28, 2022

Expect periods of sun and clouds as temperatures remain hot. We should once again see high temperatures in the low 90s, while humidity causes the heat index to near 100.

Similar to Saturday’s setup, a sea breeze pattern mixed with abundant tropical moisture will allow for afternoon showers and thunderstorms to develop.

The storms will be slow moving as they push inland, creating the marginal risk for locally heavy rainfall.

The best chance for any localized flooding will remain inland and over the west coast, however, periods of heavy rainfall cannot be ruled out completely.

Showers and storms will continue to diminish as we head into the evening, leaving us dry overnight.

Monday will bring a slightly different set up, with less moisture and lower rainfall chances into Tuesday.

We’re also continuing to closely monitor the tropics.

As of 8 A.M. The National Hurricane Center has issued a 70% chance for an area of low pressure to develop in the next 5 days.

The latest update from the NHC now shows a 70% chance for an area of low pressure to develop within the next 5 days. @7weather pic.twitter.com/FTpMttLjqo — Marina Neuman (@MarinaENeuman) August 28, 2022

The chance for development has continued to increase over the last 24 hours, as conditions look to become more conducive for gradual development into midweek.

We’ll keep you updated!

