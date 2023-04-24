We are expecting scattered to numerous showers and storms to develop today. A few severe storms are possible, which may include lightning, damaging winds, hail, and a brief tornado.
Here is the reason why:
An upper-level disturbance will result in more coverage of showers and storms and we a series of disturbances are going to be moving through the state keeping the air unsettled and ripe for activity each day this week.
Timing: 1-7pm
Flooding is the biggest worry and highly likely due to the ground being so saturated from the previous rain event.
Models showing that we have a good rain/storm chance through Friday.
Have a wonderful week South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7