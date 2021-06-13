June began with unusually dry weather across south Florida, but we’re now “back on track” with a wetter pattern. There’s currently plenty of moisture streaming from the tropics. That moist air is teaming up with sea breeze boundaries, triggering areas of rain and storms. What has us even more vulnerable for active weather is that steering winds are now coming out of the southwest. As you’d expect, that takes the path of the storms eastward, toward coastal areas on the Atlantic side of the Florida. Basically, we’re “targets” for storms as they typically move from the Everglades and push our way. This pattern gives us the benefit of being able to project some basic timing for the activity. Since it takes awhile for the sea breeze interactions to begin, and then move along, it’s a fair bet that most of the stormy conditions will take place from the afternoon hours, lasting into the evening (at least in spots). Be ready to encounter sudden downpours, as the air is loaded with humidity. Other concerns include the frequency of lightning (as we saw from storms on Saturday).

This set up could be with us for several days, too. It’s not until later in the week that we see winds veer out of the southeast, then east, helping send the bulk of the storms inland or away from southeast Florida. In the meantime, if some spots tend to pick up significant rainfall in the days ahead, we may have to be concerned with flooding potential.

Remember, though, that the expected rain is actually needed for most of the region. For an entire month now, we’ve been running drier than average so most places are under a moderate drought. While we never want to pick up too much rain all at once, it’s needed due to the lack of rain since the official start to the Dry Season (which began back on May 15).

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.