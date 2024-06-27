Happy Thursday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a great week so far. Unfortunately, we have been dealing with unsettled weather all week as many areas have experienced heavy rain that has led to flooding at times. And after a very wet and stormy Wednesday afternoon, the evening turned out to be a rather comfortable one for us as our temperatures were rain-cooled and there was a little bit of a refreshing breeze in place. Early this morning southern areas of South Florida saw a few showers, but most of us remained dry under clear skies.

Unfortunately, South Florida is not done with the wet weather just yet. And we can expect more of that today as our wind pattern still remains out of the West to Southwest. This means that showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop by late morning and continue to move across South Florida from west to east through the afternoon. Some showers could linger into the early evening, however, most storms should have already fizzled by then. And because of the repeated rounds of rains we’ve already seen this week, the ground remains saturated so any additional rainfall could quickly lead to flooding. High temperatures today will reach the lower 90s and it will feel very humid for all of Florida.

A quick check on the tropics warrants some watching. We are currently watching 2 different tropical waves. The tropical wave in the Central Caribbean has been struggling to get its act together all week as it moves westward across the Caribbean. Conditions could become a bit more favorable in the day or two as it reaches the Western Caribbean or SW Gulf of Mexico. This one poses no threat to South Florida. A second tropical wave (the one worth watching) is quickly moving westward across the Tropical Atlantic. Chances for development are quickly rising and a tropical depression or storm will likely form by the end of week or weekend. This will be one to watch as it will be crossing into the Caribbean early next week.

Looking ahead, South Florida should see slightly better conditions for the foreseeable future. While afternoon storms return on Friday, showers and storms may not be as widespread over the East Coast metro as our wind pattern begins to change. Onshore winds (wind off the water) should help push some of the showers and storms inland by Friday afternoon. Heading into the weekend, it looks like we could see a mixed bag of weather. For the start of the weekend, tropical moisture from the Caribbean could break off & skirt South Florida so Saturday could possibly be the wetter of the two days with scattered showers and thunderstorms returning to the forecast. The good news is that with an East wind, showers & storms should eventually push showers and storms inland during the second half of the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s with more of a typical summer-like weather pattern in place as we work into early next week.

Don’t forget to grab the rain gear today!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

