Happy Wednesday, July 2, 2025, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone was able to dodge some showers and storms yesterday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms returned to the forecast on Tuesday afternoon as all of the activity continued to drift towards the north. And while some areas were able to see times of sunshine, cloud cover stuck around through a big chunk of the day. And this morning was another soggy and stormy start to the day, especially across mainland areas of South Florida. Unfortunately, the weather pattern across the region remains unsettled as more moisture is funneled into our area.

Even though an upper level low that has provided storms across the region the last few days is finally moving away from the Bahamas, the weather pattern will still remain unsettled for South Florida today. There’s still a lot of leftover energy from the upper level low and plenty of available moisture across the region, so storms will still be possible from time to time. Scattered showers and thunderstorms (at times becoming numerous) return to the forecast today. As winds remain on the lighter side today, flooding will continue to be a concern.

Looking ahead through the work week, South Florida will remain unsettled at times with scattered showers and thunderstorms (at times becoming numerous) on a daily basis. As we get closer to the Fourth of July holiday on Friday, our weather looks to remain unsettled. A front will be stalling somewhere across the state of Florida and an area of low pressure could spin up along that stalled front. The National Hurricane Center is watching this area closely as some tropical or subtropical development could be possible if and once a low develops along that front, especially once it moves over water. This would pose no immediate concern to South Florida, however, it means that the entire region will likely remain stormy through the holiday weekend. It will be something we will have to monitor as the end of the week gets closer.

Remember to keep that rain gear close by at all times!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

