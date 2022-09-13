Rain chances are gradually going up and peaking to about a 70% on Thursday. Therefore, have the rain gear with you. Scattered to numerous showers will develop along the sea breeze boundaries between noon and 8 pm. They will slowly push inland and once winds become weak, move back towards the Metro and Coastal locations.
The biggest concern will be for heavy rainfall producing gusty winds and areas of street flooding.
Make sure to watch WSVN for the latest!
Today in the Tropics
Tropical wave located midway between the West Coast of Africa and the Windwards now has a medium chance to form while moving West to West-Northwest approaching the Lesser Antilles. A Tropical Depression could form during the next 5 days.
Little change in organization with a wave approaching the Cape Verde Island in the last 24 hours. The National Hurricane Center is giving a low chance to form.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7