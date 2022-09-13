Rain chances are gradually going up and peaking to about a 70% on Thursday. Therefore, have the rain gear with you. Scattered to numerous showers will develop along the sea breeze boundaries between noon and 8 pm. They will slowly push inland and once winds become weak, move back towards the Metro and Coastal locations.

The biggest concern will be for heavy rainfall producing gusty winds and areas of street flooding.

The morning should start off mostly dry but expect a few showers and storms to pop up by the early-afternoon.



Scattered storms should hang around much of this afternoon before waning by sunset. pic.twitter.com/Ws4pQAyy7D — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) September 13, 2022

Today in the Tropics

Tropical wave located midway between the West Coast of Africa and the Windwards now has a medium chance to form while moving West to West-Northwest approaching the Lesser Antilles. A Tropical Depression could form during the next 5 days.

TUESDAY 8AM TROPICS OUTLOOK: Development chance going up with tropical wave located midway between the W. Coast of Africa & Windward Islands. A Tropical Depression could form over the next few days while moving W/NW as it approaches the Lesser Antilles. pic.twitter.com/F1HHQECItZ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 13, 2022

The National Hurricane Center has designated the tropical wave over the central Atlantic as Invest #96L.



The current model guidance tracks this wave in a WNW direction toward the Lesser Antilles.



The wave currently has a medium (40%) chance of formation. pic.twitter.com/3NtRFMRgV9 — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) September 13, 2022

Little change in organization with a wave approaching the Cape Verde Island in the last 24 hours. The National Hurricane Center is giving a low chance to form.

TUESDAY 8 AM TROPICS OUTLOOK: Showers & storms have changed little in organization with tropical wave approaching the Cape Verde Islands. It has a low chance to form. pic.twitter.com/eeeb77g1jy — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 13, 2022

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7