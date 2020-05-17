STORMY SETUP TO START THE WEEK

The last few days have been quite the rainy and stormy ones. From flooding rains to severe thunderstorms, we have had it all. Today was no different. A southwest wind remained in place today. While that allowed for a quiet start to our day, temperatures quickly soared into the upper 80s and lower 90s and then the strong and severe thunderstorms popped up and pushed our way towards the East Coast metro areas. That also triggered a flood advisory across Miami-Dade!
We continue to track the tropics as the first tropical depression of the season (that has yet to officially begin) developed on Saturday. Tropical depression since then has strengthened and became the first tropical storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season: Arthur is its name. And as we round the corner to end the weekend, Arthur maintains its tropical storm status and is forecast to remain as a tropical storm for the remainder of its existence. And other than a few rainbands to start the weekend, Arthur posed no threat to South Florida. It now continues to move towards the North-Northeast over the Atlantic and while it is forecast to remain offshore, the only location possibly at risk of getting some impacts would be the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Tropical Storm warnings have already been issued there.
5PM Advisory: TROPICAL STORM ARTHUR'S outer bands inching toward the North Carolina coastline. Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect for parts of the N. Carolina coast as TS conditions are expected there on Monday. @wsvnpic.twitter.com/H3yymopSVB
Closer to home we continue to deal with rain and thunderstorms. And the start of the work week will be no difference. The next few afternoons look to be on the wetter side with a good chance of thunderstorms developing each afternoon through at least the first half of the work week. Some of the thunderstorms could even turn strong to severe on Monday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Southeast Florida metro areas under a marginal risk for severe weather. Damaging winds and marginally severe hail would be the main threats with any of the stronger storms that do pop up.
With a South to Southwest wind still in place next few days, temperatures will remain on the steamy side in the upper 80s and lower 90s each afternoon. But that also means that the threat of afternoon thunderstorms will remain present through a good chunk of the week. Humidity levels will also be on the higher side, making our days feel warm and muggy. But although we are expecting a wet start to the week, models are hinting that South Florida could see somewhat of an improvement as we round the corner towards the end of the week. If the forecast remains on track, then South Florida should begin to see an improvement just in time for the long holiday weekend.