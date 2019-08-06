Stormy Sequel

For the sixth straight day, widespread storms swept into southeast Florida on Tuesday. The timing of these was consistent with the recent trend (arriving in the afternoon). Here’s a look at the mid-day transition from steamy sun to approaching thunderstorms. As we’ve seen lately, the rough weather organized out west before shifting toward waterlogged Atlantic coastal areas.

By Tuesday evening, the majority of storms had moved offshore. Most of south Florida remained under a canopy of clouds.

Here’s a look at “Tuesday totals” from rain and storms. Most of the locations shown here were under a Street Flood Advisory during the course of the afternoon.

Looking ahead at the set up for Wednesday, forecast models AGAIN point to heavy rain developing. The expected storms are likely to get triggered by sea breeze boundaries. With light steering winds in play, slow-moving downpours will drift over favored locations. It’s impossible to predict how these storms might line up, but be aware with already-saturated conditions, we could have the potential for more flooding.

A minor break in the extra-soggy pattern could arrive from Thursday through Friday. High pressure will steer more moisture to the west as an onshore flow finally returns. Rain chances will come down, but only briefly. Into the weekend, another moisture plume will have us reverting back to ultra-wet weather.