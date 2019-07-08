Stormy Pattern Ahead

Most computer models insist that a stormy pattern is ahead for South Florida. Believe it or not all related to the tropics. Over the weekend, we started monitoring an area of disturbed weather located over the Southeast United States. Since Monday morning, situated around Central Georgia. As this area drifts into the Northeastern Gulf of Mexico, it will meander over warm waters and have the opportunity to get organized. Based on climatology, the Gulf of Mexico is an area we tend to look at for tropical development in the month of July.

Steering winds will be out of the Southwest, so this mean plenty of moisture will be in the air for Florida to experience pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms moving from West to East. This will be the case through Thursday.

How much rain we receive will depend on track and intensity of whatever forms in the Gulf of Mexico. Better than 4 inches possible from North to Central Florida. Mainly around West coast areas.

The National Hurricane Center keeps increasing the chance for development and it is high at 80%. Regardless of development, this will mean a heavy rain event likely for the Northern and Eastern United States over the next couple of days.

South Florida will get indirectly impacted by this area as lots of tropical moisture is forecast to linger. This means on and off downpours producing gusty winds and some areas of street flooding. Our rain chances go down by Friday with a typical Summer pattern heading into the weekend of early sunshine with a passing shower on the breeze, lots of heat and isolated inland storms in the afternoon. High temperatures will also climb into the low 90’s.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7