Stormy Monday

An upper-level low over Cuba is drawing up moisture from the Caribbean and leaving South Florida with a good rain chance. The storms that form could produce dangerous lightning, gusty winds and heavy rain in spots. By tomorrow, upper-level low moves away and we will have a better breeze out of the East as high pressure builds into the area from the Western Atlantic Ocean. This will help steer storms into inland locations and make it seem not as wet. Tuesday will definitely be considered our transitional day!

Models have been advertising a large plume of Saharan Dust and dry air currently in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and stretching into the Eastern Caribbean moving West. If they are right, it arrives Wednesday lowering our rain chances significantly. Therefore, look for hot hazy sunshine and mostly dry conditions through Friday.

Tropical Update:

A non-tropical broad area of low pressure is located a little more than 600 miles South-Southeast of Cap Race, Newfoundland. Conditions could become favorable for subtropical or tropical development during the next 2 or 3 days. For now, it has a low chance to form as it moves toward the Northeast over the Northern Atlantic Ocean.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7