Hopefully everyone has enjoyed their weekend so far. Many parts of South Florida saw showers and thunderstorms push through the area on Saturday during the early afternoon. But for some, the day remained dry. After that 1 quick round of showers and storms, South Florida dried out and we got to enjoy a beautiful afternoon and evening. This morning was quiet once again, although showers and storms were visible to the north of the area near Lake Okeechobee as the same weak front continues to move closer and closer to the area, trapping moisture over South Florida.

Today is the official start of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season. NOAA released their outlook for the upcoming season and is predicting a season that is slightly above average. This is due to warmer sea surface temperatures, weak wind shear (which would aid in storm organization) due to the lack of El Niño and more moisture moving off the coast of Africa.

South Florida can expect another stormy and soggy setup as the above mentioned front still lingers across the region. With moisture on the rise, a front nearby and a few upper level disturbances nearby, South Florida can expect a few rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms today, likely a slightly better chance than what we saw on Saturday. High temperatures will try to reach the low 90s before the rain begins to move in late morning and early afternoon. Movement for the showers and storms will be west to east and will once again favor the East Coast. Similar to yesterday, mainland South Florida has been placed under an elevated risk of strong to severe thunderstorms. The main threat with any strong severe storm would be gusty winds, lightning and at times heavy rain, which could lead to flood concern.

Looking ahead, South Florida will continue to see high rain and storm chances on a daily basis as a front remains stalled across the region. With a steering flow out of the west southwest, thunderstorms will favor the East Coast during the afternoon. The weather pattern for the start of the first half of the work week remains unsettled with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the mix each day. However, a thicker layer of Saharan dust may reach the region by the middle to end of the work week, which could once again cut off the potential for widespread rain. We’ll have to see how much dust actually makes it to the region and how much pushes through South Florida. But for now, be sure to keep your rain gear close!

Don’t forget that rain gear today!

