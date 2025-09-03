A stormier day has setup across South Florida this Wednesday, especially this afternoon across the mainland, while it’s been coming through in rounds all day long across the Florida Keys.

In some spots, it’s been heavy, prompting Street Flood Advisories across parts of Miami-Dade and Broward due to several inches of rainfall. Below is a graphic of how much rain has fallen as of 4:30PM Wednesday.

Heading into tonight, the weather will settle down relatively-speaking, but isolated showers and storms will still be possible at times courtesy of a stalled front and incoming area of low pressure from the Gulf.

These two features will set the stage for a soggy and stormy Thursday, and in some cases it could be a washout. Rounds of showers and storms are likely, especially across southern locations where moisture levels will be the highest.

The same can be said for Friday with storms in the morning for the Keys and then in the afternoon for the mainland. Given the rain and mostly cloudy skies the rest of this week, temperatures won’t be as hot, generally topping off into the upper 80s.

By the weekend, the pattern won’t really change too much with the stalled front still draped across South Florida. There is the potential that some drier air does seep in from the north, but scattered showers and storms are still expected at times, especially in the afternoons.

Between now and Saturday, a widespread 3-5 inches of rainfall is forecast, which will continue to contribute to the risk for flooding in some locations.

Tropical update

The Atlantic basin remains quiet but likely not for long with a new system forecast to develop by this weekend. A tropical wave over the eastern Atlantic has a high, 80% chance of developing within the next 7 days as it generally tracks west.

The exact track of where this is headed is to be determined but it’s worth watching across the Lesser Antilles for potential impacts — if any — around mid-next week.