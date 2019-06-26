Stormy and Record Repeat?

Hot temperatures remain the main story. Forecast highs will range in the mid to upper 90’s which could possibly break or tie records. Scattered showers and storms likely to form and push inland this afternoon. By tonight, look for mostly clear skies and muggy conditions.
Here are the forecast highs vs. records for today:
Computer models are insisting that the moisture with a tropical wave moving through the Caribbean will hold and increase our rain chances to finish the week. In fact, with more clouds and rain, high temperatures will go down into the upper 80’s. Some relief from the heat is on the way!
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7