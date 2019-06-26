Stormy and Record Repeat?

Hot temperatures remain the main story. Forecast highs will range in the mid to upper 90’s which could possibly break or tie records. Scattered showers and storms likely to form and push inland this afternoon. By tonight, look for mostly clear skies and muggy conditions.

Steamy sunshine will lead to a hot afternoon where we could near records once again. Storms likely to form mainly inland. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/jlZEsQA6wS — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 26, 2019

Here are the forecast highs vs. records for today:

RECORD REPEAT? – Hot temps.remain the main story. Highs forecast to climb into the mid to upper 90's. Records could be broken or tied once again across South Florida. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ytGPHBMz76 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 26, 2019

Computer models are insisting that the moisture with a tropical wave moving through the Caribbean will hold and increase our rain chances to finish the week. In fact, with more clouds and rain, high temperatures will go down into the upper 80’s. Some relief from the heat is on the way!

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7