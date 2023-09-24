Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Hopefully, everyone had a nice start to the weekend. After rounds of rain during the morning hours Saturday, conditions began to improve throughout the day. And even though it remained mostly cloudy through the majority of Saturday, the rain held up across much of South Florida. Slightly drier air began to move fun by the end of the day with only just a few evening showers developing across our area. This morning felt very muggy as deep tropical moisture remains across our area and many areas started the day off on the stormy side.

Earlier in the week we were tracking Ophelia, which made landfall in North Carolina early Saturday morning. But in its wake, Ophelia left behind tropical moisture that extended as far south as our area. The deeper moisture will begin to lift northward today, however, the occasional shower and thunderstorm will still be possible, especially as the day starts heating up. And the day should begin to heat up faster than yesterday due to fewer clouds and a change in our wind pattern. Speaking of winds, our winds will veer out of the south to southeast once again, which will help bring in even more of that tropical moisture. Due to an increase in clouds, showers and thunderstorms, our afternoon high temperatures will remain near average in the upper 80s to lower 90s. So if you are counting on any fun outdoor plans this weekend, be sure to keep an umbrella handy in case you encounter any showers.

Looking ahead, the above mentioned tropical moisture will remain abundant across South Florida. This means that we will continue with unsettled weather days through at least the middle (if not, the end) of the work week. And with light winds in the forecast again, slow, moving showers and thunderstorms will cause flood concern across our area as we saw last week, especially given how saturated the ground is already. Afternoon high temperatures will remain near average while humidity levels remain very high for our first full week of Fall. By the end of the week, another front will drop south across our state and is forecast to stall nearby. This could increase our rain chances once again for the start of next weekend!

Have a wonderful rest of your weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

