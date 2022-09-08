Stormy afternoon likely with a pattern change. Our general flow this time around will be out of the West-Southwest to pump in the heat and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Therefore, unsettled weather to continue through the weekend. Saturday won’t be as wet.

Local: Stormy Afternoon Likely!

Prepare for the radar to be busy today and tomorrow.

Models show developing showers and storms inland pushing toward the Metropolitan areas. North Miami-Dade and Broward will see the majority of the activity.

Timeframe: noon-8pm

Rain chances ramp up today with afternoon thunderstorms — best chance from 12-8 PM — that pose the risk for flooding and gusty winds. pic.twitter.com/8jRfFARITf — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) September 8, 2022

Today in the Tropics: Following Four

1. Hurricane Earl eyeing down Bermuda moving North at 10 mph. It is forecast to become a major storm today coming very close to Bermuda. Tropical Storm conditions are likely to reach the area late afternoon between 5-6 pm. Conditions improve as Earl pulls away by Friday morning after 6 am. If the forecast track continues to shift farther West than currently forecast, hurricane-force winds possible for Bermuda by tonight. A Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch in effect.

THURSDAY 5AM ADVISORY: #Earl continues to strengthen. Winds up to 105 mph. It is forecast to become a Cat 4. pic.twitter.com/cKni7X1ekt — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 8, 2022

#Earl has developed a wide eye on imagery. T. S.-force winds likely arriving late this afternoon (6pm). Hurricane-force winds possible on #Bermuda this evening if Earl's track shifts farther West than currently forecast. Hurricane Watch in effect. pic.twitter.com/W5LKC1sW76 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 8, 2022

2. Tropical Storm Danielle barely holding on. It is forecast to become a remnant area of low pressure today.

THURSDAY 5AM ADVISORY: #Danielle has now weakened into a tropical storm as it continues to track over cooler waters of the North Atlantic.



It is expected to become a remnant low later today and could approach Portugal and Spain by early next week. pic.twitter.com/hU7pjQrqDI — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) September 8, 2022

3. Low pressure located in the Central Tropical Atlantic could become a Tropical Depression during the next 2 days.

THURSDAY 8AM TROPICS OUTLOOK: Low pressure (Invest 95L) in the Central Tropical Atlantic has a high chance in becoming a Tropical Depression during the next 48 hours. Most models keep it over the open waters. pic.twitter.com/zyGT3qNphR — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 8, 2022

4. Tropical wave located off the West Coast of Africa has a low chance to form during the next 5 days. Plenty of time to watch.

THURSDAY 8AM TROPICS OUTLOOK: Tropical wave emerged off the coast of Africa with a low chance to form during the next 5 days. pic.twitter.com/uMN3p2zy6h — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 8, 2022

