Stormy afternoon likely with a pattern change. Our general flow this time around will be out of the West-Southwest to pump in the heat and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Therefore, unsettled weather to continue through the weekend. Saturday won’t be as wet.
Local: Stormy Afternoon Likely!
Prepare for the radar to be busy today and tomorrow.
Models show developing showers and storms inland pushing toward the Metropolitan areas. North Miami-Dade and Broward will see the majority of the activity.
Timeframe: noon-8pm
Today in the Tropics: Following Four
1. Hurricane Earl eyeing down Bermuda moving North at 10 mph. It is forecast to become a major storm today coming very close to Bermuda. Tropical Storm conditions are likely to reach the area late afternoon between 5-6 pm. Conditions improve as Earl pulls away by Friday morning after 6 am. If the forecast track continues to shift farther West than currently forecast, hurricane-force winds possible for Bermuda by tonight. A Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch in effect.
2. Tropical Storm Danielle barely holding on. It is forecast to become a remnant area of low pressure today.
3. Low pressure located in the Central Tropical Atlantic could become a Tropical Depression during the next 2 days.
4. Tropical wave located off the West Coast of Africa has a low chance to form during the next 5 days. Plenty of time to watch.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
