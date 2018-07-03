Stormy 4th of July?

Get your BBQ’s done early South Florida. Upper-level spin of low pressure currently in the Atlantic will be sending tropical moisture our way and that will be increasing our rain chances. The National Weather Service of Miami is stating that some of the storms that form could be strong.
Tropical Update: A non-tropical low pressure system associated with an upper-level trough is expected to form Southwest of Bermuda in a couple of days. This area could acquire tropical characteristics later this week while it moves northwest to north. It has a low chance to form through the next 5 days before it interacts with a front on Sunday.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorlogist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7