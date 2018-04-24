Storms Today, Drier Tomorrow

We cannot put the umbrellas away just yet! As Tuesday progresses, the storm clouds will start to build in over South Florida.

By the afternoon, a shift in winds out of the southwest will prompt the shower and storm activity to move from inland to the coast ahead of a weak cold front.

The main storm hazards are anytime downpours leading to minor street flooding, frequent lightning, wind gust up to 50 mph, nickel sized hail and waterspouts with strong cells.

The clouds are already starting to build up this morning. We'll see even more by this afternoon/evening. Scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected across South Florida later today ahead of a weak front @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Cxytw4c43g — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) April 24, 2018

This storm system will exit by Wednesday. Expect a few lingering showers Wednesday morning through sunrise. By the afternoon, drier air will filter in leading to less rain and more sunshine as we stay warm to close out the work week.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.