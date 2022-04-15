Happy Friday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a great week. Friday is finally here and we have some weather changes to talk about. This morning we could already see and feel the difference across South Florida as we woke up to more clouds, some showers and muggy conditions. While temperatures this morning were in the mid 70s, our afternoon high temperatures will once again be on the warm side in the mid 80s.

A few disturbances will help a chance for showers and thunderstorms increase across our area. Moisture will be on the rise due to a Southeast wind near the surface but in the upper levels of the atmosphere, our steering flow (the winds that steer thunderstorms) will be out of the South west. This means that while a few morning showers are possible along the East Coast, any afternoon seabreeze driven thunderstorms will push towards the East Coast metro areas during the early to middle of the afternoon. Some of the storms could even be on the stronger side with gusty winds and hail both possible.

The good news is that the upcoming weekend promises to see some improvements. Slightly drier air begins to move into our area starting tonight and on Saturday. With a Southeast breeze, any shower or thunderstorm activity in the afternoon will be focused across interior sections of South Florida or out across the west coast. That means that other than an isolated shower or two during the weekend, South Florida looks to remain mainly dry with warm temperatures back into the mid 80s. This is exactly what we like to see for the weekend!

However, all good things do come to an end and it looks like our ‘end’ will begin on Monday. Moisture will increase across our area ahead of our next Front (yes, another mid-April Front) and this will increase our rain and storm chances throughout the day on Monday. The front looks to push through South Florida on Tuesday and even though we are not expecting significant cooling with this front, we will feel the difference by the second half of the work week where humidity levels begin to drop a bit. Our afternoon high temperatures during this time will be in the lower 80s so it will actually bring some relief this time around.

Have a wonderful holiday weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.