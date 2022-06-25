Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone enjoyed the last few days across South Florida as we saw mainly dry conditions and even slightly lower humidity a couple of those days. The work week ended on a dry note for us but as we always like to say in the Weather World, ‘All good things must come to an end’. And that end (this time around) will be this weekend. The good news is that we’re not expecting a washout, at least not to start the weekend. And that’s exactly what we experienced this morning as South Florida saw quiet and cloudy [but dry] conditions earlier today.

The weather pattern will be changing starting today but we won’t see those changes until a little later this afternoon. Plenty of dry time to start our Saturday as our temperatures quickly warm into the lower 90s. Feels-like temperatures will be nearing the low 100s across many South Florida locations. And after a quiet start to the day, South Florida can expect a few scattered showers and thunderstorms as we work our way into the afternoon. The good news is that the storms are not expected to last all afternoon and evening as most of the thunderstorm activity will eventually push towards interior sections of South Florida.

A front will remain stalled to the north of our area as tropical moisture increases across South Florida. This will help rain and thunderstorms remain a big part of our forecast on Sunday. So if you have any outdoor Sunday plans, be sure to have the umbrellas with you just in case you experience some downpours. Due to the increase in cloud cover and higher moisture levels, afternoon high temperatures on Sunday will remain in the upper 80s.

Looking ahead, the start of the work week remains unsettled across South Florida. This is because an upper level disturbance will be moving into our area and this will help increase our rain and thunderstorm chances once again. So we can expect a good chance for showers and storms throughout the day on Monday as well. And if you’re looking for the beautiful blue skies that we saw the last few days, then unfortunately you’re going to be waiting for some time. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through at least the middle of the upcoming work week. The good news is that by the end of the week South Florida should begin to see a typical summertime weather pattern with fewer showers and storms in the forecast.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

