The stormy week in South Florida continued this Wednesday with several locations receiving 1-2 inches of rainfall.

This week has also been the wettest week of the year so far for both Miami and Fort Lauderdale!

The rain and storms are set to continue at times the rest of this week as we watch a slow-moving, near-stationary front draped across Florida, which will help squeeze out the tropical moisture in place.

Therefore, on both Thursday and Friday, storms do remain likely, especially during the midday and afternoon hours. Before then, sunshine and quickly-warming temperatures are expected during the morning hours.

Both days will feature a Level 2 of 4, Slight Risk for flash flooding due to the potential for heavy rainfall that could amount in a short period of time.

Heading into the weekend, however, the aforementioned front is poised to cross through the region. Depending on the exact progress of this front will determine how our rain chances shape up for the weekend and early next week.

The current thinking is that this front will stall out just to our south but moisture will linger behind, keeping scattered showers and storms in the forecast, especially on Saturday, then turning relatively drier by Sunday into Monday.

With this front will also come a minor temperature drop with high temperatures over the weekend mainly reaching the upper 80s.

Tropical update

Today is the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, which is usually when activity in the tropics is most active. Thankfully, it is very quiet at this time with no activity systems.

With that said, there is a new area to watch for potential tropical development. It’s a tropical wave still over Africa that has a low, 20% chance of forming within the next 7 days.