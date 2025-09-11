It’s been a wet and stormy week across South Florida with each day featuring morning sunshine and then afternoon storms, leading to flooding across some areas.

Numerous locations since Sunday have even measured 4-8 inches of rainfall, including over 8 inches at Miami International Airport.

At times, this has been too much rainfall given the flood concerns but we have been in need of it because a drought has been ongoing across the metro. The drought monitor update did come out this morning and finally does show an improvement compared to last week. It does still highlight that much of Miami-Dade and Broward are still dealing with drought conditions, however.

Looking ahead, conditions will turn mostly dry Thursday night with fewer clouds and only the chance for a spotty shower. Temperatures will generally fall down to seasonable levels into the mid 70s courtesy of a light, north wind.

Then on Friday, the setup will remain basically unchanged from what has been in place throughout the week. A front will be stalled across South Florida, keeping tropical moisture trapped and therefore rain chances high with scattered to numerous, afternoon storms likely.

Given all the rain we have seen, these storms could lead to isolated areas of flooding if a lot falls in a short period of time.

By the weekend, the front will start to drift farther south, allowing for drier air to gradually seep in from the north. It will be a slow transition but it will be an improvement with rain chances going on the decline.

On Saturday, expect partly sunny skies and still scattered showers across the area. The risk for thunderstorms will be lower, though.

Then on Sunday, expect more sunshine and only isolated showers. Therefore, out of the two days this weekend, Sunday will be the nicer day for your outdoor plans, including the pool or beach!

This drying trend is forecast to persist into the start of next week, too, with the front staying to our south. Therefore, expect sunshine, fewer showers and storms (30% rain coverage) and typical temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90F.

Tropical update

A tropical wave about to move off from Africa has a low, 30% chance of developing as it travels west over the Atlantic. For us in South Florida, this is not something to be concerned about at this time as we have a long time of tracking this potential system.