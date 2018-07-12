Storms Still Brewing

The combo of lingering tropical moisture and daytime heating will ignite the sea breeze on Thursday. Isolated downpours will be possible by the late morning hours. Southeast winds will push the scattered showers and storms inland by the afternoon and evening hours.

The potential for strong storms will remain in place. Storm hazards will include anytime downpours leading to minor street flooding, cloud to ground lightning, small hail and gusty winds with strong cells.

This weather pattern will stick around for Friday . By the weekend, we’ll still see sea breeze showers and storms. Just not expecting the afternoon thru evening hours to be as active as the work week.

TROPICS

Goodbye Chris! Once a CAT 2 hurricane well off the coast of North Carolina, Chris became a post-tropical system as of Thursday morning after merging with a cold front over the Atlantic waters. There will be no more advisories issued on Chris.

Disorganized storms from remnants of Beryl are located east of The Bahamas. The National Hurricane Center continues to give this feature a medium chance to regenerate in the Western Atlantic over the next five days.

If it does so, it will move north away from the U.S. towards the northeast over the Western Atlantic.

