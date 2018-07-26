Storms Still Brewing

The area of disturbed weather that was anchored over the southeast responsible for the stormy setup we’ve had lately will begin to weaken on Thursday. With lingering tropical moisture across the Sunshine State, I am still not ruling out scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Winds will shift out of the south on Thursday, but make more of a turn out of the southeast by Friday. This will push most showers and storms over the inland areas by the afternoon/evening hours, our typical summertime pattern.

As high pressure strengthens into the weekend, our typical summer pattern of sea breeze showers and storms will resume across South Florida.

Additionally, another intrusion of Saharan dust will return to the area by this weekend. It is currently located over the western Atlantic and Caribbean Sea. If it makes it here, it could limit widespread storm coverage. With that being said, I am keeping shower chances elevated with spotty storms.

TROPICS

No areas of interest expected over the next 5 days.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.