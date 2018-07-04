Storms Sticking Around

Mother Nature will continue to spark her own fireworks at least through the evening hours. Once the sun goes down, expect lingering showers favoring the metro and coastal areas through the overnight hours.

An upper-level low will keep us unsettled as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico. Expect scattered showers and storms to fire up by Thursday afternoon with the activity favoring areas west of the turnpike.

The potential for strong storms will remain with cells capable of producing downpours, frequent lightning, small hail and gusty winds.

As we jump start the weekend, expect a less stormy setup across South Florida. Just our typical summertime pattern of spotty morning showers and inland storms during the afternoon/evening hours into the early part of next week.

TROPICS

1: An area of disorganized showers and storms located to the south of Bermuda have medium chances for tropical development over the next 5 days.

The National Hurricane Center suggest it could become a tropical depression by the end of the week between Bermuda and the east coast of the U.S.

Models suggest the the lifespan would be short-lived as frontal boundary absorbs it by Sunday.

2: Shower activity with an area of low pressure and tropical wave over the Western Atlantic have medium chances for tropical development over the next 5 days. This feature became better organized on Wednesday afternoon.

The National Hurricane Center suggest it could become a tropical depression over the next couple of days as it moves west.

Models suggest upper-level winds will make conditions less favorable for development before it reaches the Lesser Antilles by the weekend.

