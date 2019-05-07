Storms start later

A weak front over Central Florida will keep moving South and fizzle over South Florida. Ahead we will still have a decent rain chance. In fact, strong storms possible this afternoon. They will just have have a later start in comparison to yesterday. Expect them to linger through early evening.

Storm Prediction Center has us under a general risk for storms. Therefore, isolated strong storms likely.

Main hazards:

Wind gusts up 55 mph.

Hail up to the size of nickels.

Street flooding is a reasonable threat, especially in the east coast metro that have seen heavy rainfall over the past few days.

Slight chance of waterspouts across the Atlantic and Lake Okeechobee waters.

