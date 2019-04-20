Storms spring up

Friday was a “first” for this year. For the first time, Miami hit 90-degrees! It was because of a strong air flow out of the south (along with a fair amount of sunshine during the afternoon hours).

Here’s a look at the late day sky as clouds were building back. Eventually, the skyline provided a stormy view (but it held off until after sunset).

Into Friday evening, storms were flaring up from the Everglades and heading east. This lightning image was the onset of a wave of storms that lasted through the late evening hours.

A line of strong storms pushed across the Florida Keys and all of the south Florida mainland. As they shifted offshore, numerous marine warnings were necessary.

The storms were in advance of a strong cold front set to clear the region on Saturday morning. West winds still could carry an isolated shower or two across the area. Then, a secondary boundary will push by. Northwest winds and drying will be welcomed into Saturday afternoon.

As the holiday weekend continues, we’ll find improving conditions. Look for a brighter sky on Easter with mild temperatures. Actually, Sunday morning may feel cool to some south Floridians. Temperatures will dip into the lower 60’s around daybreak (that’s almost 10-degrees below average for this point in April).