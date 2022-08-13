Saharan dust has made its departure out of South Florida, allowing increased moisture to move back in. This begins a stormier stretch of weather for our area.

We look to remain primarily dry throughout the day this morning, however the chance for scattered showers and storms will return heading into the afternoon. The best chance for any showers and storms will be focused closer to the metro today compared to previous days this week, with the best chance for rain being between 2 and 6pm. Temperature-wise, expect highs near normal into the upper 80s to low 90s.

Storms return to our forecast today in South Florida. Nice and mostly dry to start but scattered showers and storms develop across the metro this afternoon with highs in the low 90s. pic.twitter.com/Ne6xw56leO — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) August 13, 2022

We’ll continue to see this same weather pattern into Sunday, with the slightly higher chance for showers thanks to even more moisture. Temperatures will also remain steamy, with highs in the low 90s and the afternoon heat index reaching the upper 90s and low 100s. On both Saturday and Sunday, there is also the low-end risk for flooding thanks to the storms but we could use the rain — we are in a rainfall deficit so far this month.

The latest drought monitor has placed most of metro South Florida in the 'Abnormally Dry' category, with rainfall so far this August more than 2 inches below normal in Miami and Fort Lauderdale. pic.twitter.com/PxOLpw1vy1 — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) August 12, 2022

The weather pattern remains the same heading into Monday as well with potential scattered showers throughout the day.

We’re also continuing to monitor an area of potential development along the coast of Texas. The system has only a 10% chance of development in the next two days, and poses no threat to Florida. This system could however, potentially bring much needed rainfall throughout Texas.

Tropical Update: Still watching this broad area of weak low pressure near the Texas coast. The NHC keeps it at a 10% chance of forming within the next 2-5 days.



Regardless of development, heavy rain is the main threat for parts of Texas. pic.twitter.com/jv9FW5rTG1 — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) August 13, 2022