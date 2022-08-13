Saharan dust has made its departure out of South Florida, allowing increased moisture to move back in. This begins a stormier stretch of weather for our area.
We look to remain primarily dry throughout the day this morning, however the chance for scattered showers and storms will return heading into the afternoon. The best chance for any showers and storms will be focused closer to the metro today compared to previous days this week, with the best chance for rain being between 2 and 6pm. Temperature-wise, expect highs near normal into the upper 80s to low 90s.
We’ll continue to see this same weather pattern into Sunday, with the slightly higher chance for showers thanks to even more moisture. Temperatures will also remain steamy, with highs in the low 90s and the afternoon heat index reaching the upper 90s and low 100s. On both Saturday and Sunday, there is also the low-end risk for flooding thanks to the storms but we could use the rain — we are in a rainfall deficit so far this month.
The weather pattern remains the same heading into Monday as well with potential scattered showers throughout the day.
We’re also continuing to monitor an area of potential development along the coast of Texas. The system has only a 10% chance of development in the next two days, and poses no threat to Florida. This system could however, potentially bring much needed rainfall throughout Texas.