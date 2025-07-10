The unsettled weather pattern has returned so hopefully you enjoyed the bright and dry days overall so far this week!

The main culprit for the wetter times the rest of this week as an upper level low that will pass off to our south and west, currently located near Cuba.

This low essentially makes for a more unsettled atmosphere while pulling up deeper moisture from the southeast direction.

None of the next 7 days will be a washout but it will be more of what we usually see in the summertime: the daily scattered showers and storms that affect some locations while others end up dry.

For our Thursday, expect scattered downpours and storms originating from the coast and then gradually shifting inland as the morning progresses. By the afternoon, skies will be partly sunny with much of the action expected inland and to our west. It’s not until the evening hours when rain chances actually bump back up as a few showers and storms could track back toward the coast.

Friday appears to be fairly similar as the onshore flow setup remains. Highs both today and tomorrow will generally be at around 90F with peak feels-like temperatures near 100F.

Then over the course of the weekend, we no longer will be under the influence of the aforementioned upper level low but the moisture will remain. Therefore, both Saturday and Sunday will feature a few morning showers followed by scattered showers and storms during the afternoon.

That will come with increasing clouds and highs near 90F. For your outdoor weekend plans, the earlier the better!

As far as rainfall totals are concerned through Monday, the heaviest of totals are forecast to occur inland and to our west but some locations could still manage to pick up at least an inch or two.

Tropical update

In the tropics, all is quiet!