Happy Saturday, South Florida!

This weekend looks warm and humid with high temperatures in the 80s with a daily chance of showers and storms.

Today starts off quiet with patchy fog and a mix of sun and clouds. However, as we head into the afternoon the combination of daytime heating and an approaching front to the north will help spark a few showers and storms. It won’t be a washout, but all it takes is one storm to mess up outdoor plans.

Sunday looks pretty similar with a dry start to the day, but heading into the afternoon an additional round of storms are possible in the afternoon. A few storms could become strong to severe both afternoons with gusty winds being the main concern.

Looking ahead to next week, rain chances will stick around as a humid breeze off of the Atlantic sets up shop. It’s not drought busting rain but any drop of rain will help.