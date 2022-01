Rain and storms over the East coast will move offshore over the next 2 hours, so we will dry out late morning/early afternoon. However, Storms could from by late afternoon into the evening ahead of the actual cold front we are following.

Lingering clouds and showers possible through early afternoon as front arrives.

It should be nice and cooler on Sunday.

Chilly on Monday into the low 50’s.

Should be dry through midday. Storms could develop late. A few isolated to severe possible. @wsvn @7Weather #flwx https://t.co/TwGHay3AVz — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 21, 2022

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7