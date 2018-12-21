Storms pass but winds build back

Strong storms recently raced across south Florida ahead of a cold front. Heavy downpours threatened the area with the “main event” arriving Thursday evening. Even though the storm activity has since shifted toward the Bahamas, south Florida isn’t yet in the clear! Strong low pressure (to our north) will send additional rain bands on Friday as conditions remain unsettled. The main focus? Extra strong winds. Gusts could exceed 40 miles per hour, arriving from the west. Currently, a Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire south Florida mainland. Winds will also bring higher seas and hazardous marine conditions. Boating is not advised. For the upcoming weekend, we’ll see yet another weather change. Much cooler air will filter into the state from the north. Morning lows will settle back to the 50’s and daytime highs will also be about 10-degrees cooler than average.