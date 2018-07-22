Storms on Repeat

Going from a mostly dry and sizzling start to the weekend to more of a stormy setup to close it out.

A frontal boundary draped over Central Florida will trap deep tropical moisture across South Florida on Sunday. This will lead to scattered showers and storms by the afternoon and early evening hours.

Pushing from west to east, expect the potential for frequent lightning, small hail, downpours leading to minor street flooding and funnel clouds from strong cells.

Widespread showers and storms will remain in our forecast for the work week too. Expect scattered showers and anytime downpours through Saturday as an upper low forms over the northeastern Gulf and pumps even more tropical moisture into the Sunshine State.

TROPICS

There are no areas of interest for tropical development expected over the next 5 days.

