Storms on Repeat

The bulk of the showers and storms favored the inland areas by Friday afternoon and early evening. For the rest of the night, the damp activity will be confined to the coast.

High pressure will build in from the Western Atlantic this weekend. With light winds expected, the Gulf and Atlantic sea breeze will have storm clouds towering over the inland areas by the afternoon and evening hours. We just cannot rule out anytime downpours on Saturday and Sunday.

As high pressure continues to dominate for the first half of the work week, southeast winds will establish a typical summertime pattern across South Florida. Expect a few morning showers in metro and coastal cities. Scattered showers and storms will favor the western suburbs by the afternoon and evening hours.

TROPICS

All is quiet in the Atlantic Basin.

